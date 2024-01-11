Couple succumbs to suffocation from ‘angeethi’ smoke

The parents of a two-month-old child died due to suffocation because of the smoke from a burning ‘angeethi’ inside the house.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Sector-23 Dwarka Police Station.

The deceased couple were identified as Manav and Neha, both residents of Pochanpur village. The couple was from Neppura village, Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the tragic incident was reported Tuesday at 9:30 AM, the Sector-23 Police Station in Dwarka received a distressing PCR call.

The caller, a concerned neighbour, informed the police that a child was heard crying while the parents were found lying on the floor.

According to the caller, attempts to open the door of the room were futile, leading them to peer inside after breaking a window. Promptly responding to the distress call, police personnel arrived at the scene in Pochanpur village.

Upon entering the premises, they discovered Manav and his wife Neha, and their 2-month-old son who was unconscious.

The family was swiftly shifted to IG Hospital for urgent medical attention using a PCR van. Despite the immediate response, the couple died unfortunately at IG Hospital. Manav and Neha were declared brought dead, while their 2-month-old son miraculously survived. The couple, who were engaged in labour work in Delhi, faced an untimely demise that sent shockwaves through the community.

Preliminary investigations at the scene point to a tragic sequence of events. It is believed that the incident resulted from smoke and suffocation caused by a burning ‘angeethi’ (traditional heating device) in a closed room. A forensic team conducted a thorough inspection of the scene to gather crucial evidence.

In response to the situation, inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated.