Couple robbed of Rs 40 lakh, gold jewellery at home, four held

New Delhi: Four people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly robbing a couple of Rs 40 lakh cash and gold jewellery at gunpoint in east Delhi, police said on Sunday.



Rajender Kumar alias Bittoo, Mukesh Kumar, his wife Deepa and Rachna have been arrested while two others -- Deepak and Ashu Balyan -- are at large, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said on Monday when the complainant returned home in Jagatpuri police station area around 8:15 am after dropping his son at the school, three people entered the parking area of his house.

‘They overpowered him and took him at gunpoint to the fourth floor of the apartment building,’ he said

After entering his apartment, the trio tied up the complainant and his wife and robbed them of approximately Rs 40 lakh in cash and around 35 to 40 tolas’ of gold jewellery.

According to the police, the mastermind behind the armed robbery was Rachna who is a cousin of the complainant.

‘During the investigation, CCTV footage of the area was examined. Police found that the three men and a woman arrived there on scooters,’ DCP said.

Following this, police narrowed down to two suspects and after analysing their call records, they arrested Rajender, police said.

‘Police recovered a homemade pistol with two live cartridges and a stolen purse containing the

complainant’s Aadhar Card from his possession,’ the DCP said.

Further investigation revealed that after the robbery, Deepak gave Rs 5 lakh to his uncle Naveen Kumar and the stolen money was recovered from him.

In addition, scrutiny of the call details of the accused and their relatives showed that they had received messages from a financial services company. ‘This led to the identification of another suspect Deepa, who had deposited stolen gold in the company,’ Meena said.

‘Our team raided Deepa’s residence in Ghaziabad and recovered 210 grams of stolen gold jewellery. She was found to be in possession of the stolen jewellery,’ the DCP said.

Police also found that a substantial amount of cash was deposited in the account of Ashu’s father Mukesh. He was also arrested and Rs 2.5 lakh was seized from him, he said.

Subsequently, Rachna was arrested and during her questioning, she revealed that she was the complainant’s relative and knew where he kept the cash and jewellery in his house, the DCP said.

“Rachna actively conspired with her partner Deepak, his brother-in-law Ashu and Rajender,” he said.

Police have so far recovered Rs 24 lakh, gold jewellery and a country-made pistol along with two bullets from the possession of the accused people, another official said.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, police said.