Couple nabbed for ₹2 cr committee fraud involving 48 investors

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a couple, including a tuition teacher, for allegedly duping 48 investors of nearly Rs 2 crore through illegal committee schemes operated from Inder Puri in west Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Chanderdeep, alias ‘Master Ji’, and his wife Sarita Chamoli, residents of Shaukat Ali Road in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Police said the couple had been absconding since April 2025 after allegedly shutting their office and fleeing with investors’ funds.

An FIR was registered on October 16, 2025, at the EOW under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Kuldeep Singh and 47 others. The complainants alleged that the couple ran multiple unregistered committee schemes from an office in Inder Puri Main Market, near Sudhir Cosmetic Shop, promising high and assured returns.

Investigators said the accused had been operating such schemes since 2013–14 and had organised over 52 committees. To build trust, they opened a formal office and relied on personal contacts and local references. Initial, timely payouts to some investors encouraged larger investments.

Police alleged that once substantial sums were collected, payments were halted and the office closed. Key records were destroyed and mobile phones and SIM cards broken to evade detection.

Chanderdeep was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on February 2, while Sarita was held on February 12, 2026, at the EOW office on Mandir Marg. Further investigation is under way.