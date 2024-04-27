Couple held with nearly 800 grams of heroin

New Delhi: A couple was arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin on allegations of selling it here, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Rana (44), and his wife Neelam Rana (43), residents of Tilak Nagar, were arrested after authorities received a tip-off, according to police sources.

The police was searching for Neelam, a proclaimed offender, an official mentioned.

“On Wednesday, a tip-off was received about the presence of Neelam in the Tilak Nagar area. We conducted a raid and Neelam and her husband were nabbed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

“Rana has been found previously involved in 23 criminal cases. His wife has been involved in eight cases,” the DCP noted.

The police recovered 798.30 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 20 lakh, from the couple’s possession.

A case under relevant

sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Tilak Nagar police

station, the DCP added.