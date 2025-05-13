Couple held for killing neighbour

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a couple and apprehended their minor son in connection with the murder of a man over a dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said on Monday.

The accused -- Faisal Hussain (54), his wife Ruksana Khatoon (46), and their juvenile son, were on the run after attacking their neighbour Molana Hasan and his sons with sticks and iron rods on April 29, police said.

According to police, the clash broke out over frequent disturbances caused by a gaming parlour run by the accused.

Hasan’s son, Osama, later succumbed to the injuries during treatment and a case was registered at Bindapur police station.

The accused, residents of Sewak Park, were arrested from the Saket area on May 9. Further investigation is

underway, police added.