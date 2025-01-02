Couple found hanging inside home in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of suicide, a couple was found hanging inside their home in Surender Colony in north Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Nitesh (32) and his 28-year-old wife, got married five years ago and are survived by their four-year-old son, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, said.

A PCR call was received at the Wazirabad police station at 3:45 am on Wednesday, following which a team was dispatched to the scene.

Police discovered the bodies of Nitesh, a Delhi Jal Board employee, and his wife, a beauty parlour owner, hanging from a ceiling fan in

their room.

Their child, waking in the night, alerted his grandparents, who brought the bodies down. No external injuries or suicide note were found. The couple’s mobile phones were seized, and the bodies were sent for autopsy, the DCP said.