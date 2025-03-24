Couple found hanging from tree in Deer Park

New Delhi: A young couple was found hanging from a tree branch in southwest Delhi’s Deer Park early Sunday morning, prompting the Delhi Police to initiate an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Deepak (21), a resident of Pilanji Village, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi and Sirjana (18), a resident of Chattarpur Enclave, Phase II, Chattarpur, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident came to light when a PCR call was made at 6:31 am by Baljit Singh, a 35-year-old security guard at Deer Park.

Upon reaching the site, police found the bodies of a boy and a girl, both around 17 years old, hanging with a common nylon rope.

The police team immediately secured the area and called for the crime team to inspect the scene.

After preliminary inspection, the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

According to initial findings, the identities of the deceased were later confirmed as Deepak and Sirjana, both residents of different areas in Delhi. Deepak, the male victim’s brother, Ganesh (24) informed the police that Deepak had left home around 2:00 pm the previous day.

Deepak was employed at a pizza shop in Lodhi Colony and had not returned home, raising concerns among family members. The female victim, Sirjana’s sister, Sapna, reported that Sirjana had been staying with her aunt in Humayunpur Village, S.J. Enclave, for the past three days. She had left her aunt’s residence around 2:00 pm the previous day, saying she was returning to Chattarpur Enclave for work. While the police have not confirmed any specific motive behind the incident, inquest proceedings are underway. Investigators are looking into the backgrounds of both individuals to ascertain any potential reasons that may have led to the tragedy.

Statements from family members, friends, and acquaintances are being recorded to gather further information.

The scene at Hauz Khas Village, a popular recreational and cultural hub in South Delhi, has left residents shocked and disturbed. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to piece together the couple’s movements before the incident.

The authorities are also exploring whether any external factors or social pressures could have influenced the pair’s actions. Local residents expressed their concerns about the safety and mental well-being of young individuals, emphasising the need for better support systems and awareness regarding mental health.

The police have assured

that all angles, including

possible foul play, will be thoroughly examined.