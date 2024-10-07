Couple found dead in bushes along highway in Greater Noida, police suspects suicide

Greater Noida: A young couple was allegedly found dead in the bushes near railway track in Dadri area of Greater Noida on Sunday early morning triggering panic in the area.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Hritik Kumar (24) and Tamanna Bhati (20), both natives of Bulandshahr district.

“Upon receiving the information, the police, along with a forensic team and a dog squad, reached the spot. During investigations, police found vomiting around the area, suggesting that the couple had consumed poison.

A motorcycle and a bag were also found at the scene, which helped in identifying the victims and informing their family members,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Joint Commissioner of Police, Shiv Hari Meena.

Police said that the dead bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. “Family members of the deceased revealed that the couple had been in a love relationship for over a year.

Hrithik worked in a private company and lived in the Sirsa area of Greater Noida, while Tamanna was a student at a private college.

The deceased youth’s brother informed the police that Hrithik had sent a message to his mobile phone, indicating his intention to commit suicide” added Meena.

Police said that they are investigating all possible angles, including the message sent by the deceased to his brother, which indicated his intention to end his life that night.