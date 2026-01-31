Couple found dead at Jyoti Nagar residence

NEW DELHI: A husband and wife were found dead in separate rooms of their residence in Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said.



The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station at around 12:05 am, alerting authorities to a suspected suicide at a house in West Jyoti Nagar. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found the couple dead inside their home.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been made public, and police said efforts are underway to inform their extended family members. Initial inspection of the scene revealed no signs of forced entry or external disturbance. However, officials said all possible angles are being examined as part of the investigation.

A crime team and forensic science experts were called to the scene to document evidence. Photographs, fingerprints and other forensic samples were collected to help reconstruct the sequence of events. Investigators also carried out a preliminary examination of the house and the surrounding area.

The bodies were later sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examinations, which are expected to establish the exact cause and time of death. Police said the post-mortem findings would be crucial in confirming

the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which pertains to inquiries into unnatural deaths, have been initiated. As part of the process, statements of family members, neighbours and other relevant persons will be recorded.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons that may have led to the incident, and urged the public not to speculate, adding that more details would be shared as the inquiry progresses.