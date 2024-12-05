Couple, daughter murdered on anniversary; son arrested: Cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old trained boxer, who represented Delhi state in boxing events, for the triple murder case of his family members on the day of his parents’ anniversary.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), Komal (46) and Kavita (23). The accused has been identified as Arjun (20), son of Rajesh, all residents of Neb Sarai, Delhi. According to the police reports, at 6:53 am on Wednesday, a PCR call reported injuries to three individuals in Neb Sarai.

Upon reaching the scene, police found Rajesh Kumar, Komal, and Kavita lying in pools of blood. Arjun, the caller and son of the victims, initially claimed he discovered the bodies after returning from a morning walk at 5:30 am.

A case was promptly registered, and the investigation began. Police noted no signs of forced entry, ransacking, or theft, which ruled out robbery as a motive.

A specialised team led by senior officers, including DCP/South District, ACP/Operations, and multiple inspectors, was formed to crack the case. The team collected CCTV footage, conducted forensic analysis, and utilised sniffer dogs at the crime scene.

The deceased were identified, and neighbors were interviewed. However, no disputes or enmities involving the family emerged.

Technical surveillance and manual intelligence gathered critical evidence that pointed toward Arjun. His version of events showed inconsistencies, raising police suspicions.

During sustained questioning, Arjun confessed to the murders. Police revealed that he had premeditated the crime, choosing the day deliberately, as it was his parents’ wedding anniversary. To create an alibi, he left the house early in the morning for a walk.

Arjun disclosed that his father, a retired serviceman, frequently scolded him about his studies and routine.

A recent public humiliation, where his father reprimanded him in front of others, had left him deeply resentful.

Furthermore, he felt neglected and isolated by his family, especially upon learning that his father intended to transfer property to his sister, Kavita.

Fueled by rage and humiliation, Arjun planned to kill his family. Using a knife he had kept at home, he attacked his parents and sister in their sleep during the early morning hours.

Arjun, a second-year B.A. student at Delhi University, is a trained boxer and a silver medalist at a state-level boxing event. He studied at the Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, and lived with his family in Neb Sarai.

The investigation highlights the meticulous efforts of the South District Police in uncovering the truth behind the seemingly blind case.

Neighbours described the incident as deeply shocking and horrifying. Himani, who lives nearby, said, “It’s a horrific incident. Yesterday, I saw the mother and daughter on their terrace, talking and laughing. Today, they’re no longer alive.”

Another neighbour, who witnessed the crime scene, remarked, “I shivered when I saw the bodies. Their throats were brutally stabbed.

It’s horrifying.” An elderly resident, Naresh Singh, expressed fear and concern, stating, “We no longer feel safe here. How can we, when such an incident happened in the morning and

nobody knew?”