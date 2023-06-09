Couple arrested for snatching phone from woman in Dwarka

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man and his wife were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone from a woman in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Thursday.



The accused have been identified as Anuj Verma and his wife Kiran (26), residents of Om Vihar in Uttam Nagar, they said. Verma was previously involved in eight cases of snatching and theft, police added.

On Saturday, a complainant reported that while she was coming from Dwarka Sector-13 Metro Station, a man and a woman came on scooter, snatched her mobile phone and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and made trail from the spot to Uttam Nagar. It was revealed that Verma and his wife came from ISKON temple side on scooter and committed the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

On Wednesday, based on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Om Vihar and nabbed Verma, the DCP said.

During frisking, the snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession. Verma disclosed that he, along with his wife, had snatched the mobile phone. Later, his wife was also apprehended. She confessed to her role in the snatching, police said.

One snatched phone and scooter used in the crime were recovered from their possession, they added.