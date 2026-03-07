Couple arrested for knifepoint robbery: Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a husband-wife duo for allegedly robbing a passenger at knifepoint inside a public bus in outer Delhi on Wednesday morning.



Police said the incident was reported through a PCR call received at the Alipur police station. The accused have been identified as Deepak (26) and his wife Dipali (23), residents of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi.

According to officials, the robbery took place on March 5 when the complainant, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, was travelling in a bus towards The Mann School in Khera Khurd. At around 11.50 am, when the bus reached the ESR near Om Dharam Kanta in the Khera Kalan area, the couple allegedly targeted him.

Police said the woman created a diversion by accusing Kumar of misbehaving with her, while her husband threatened him with a knife-like object and demanded his belongings.

Fearing for his safety, Kumar handed over his OPPO mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 7,600 in cash along with his Aadhaar card, PAN card and driving licence.

The bus conductor alerted the police, and the woman was caught on the spot by the bus staff and the complainant. The man attempted to flee by jumping off the moving bus but was soon apprehended by a police team patrolling nearby.

Police recovered the victim’s mobile phone, wallet with identity cards, Rs 4,400 in cash and the knife used in the crime. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.