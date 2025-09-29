Couple arrested for jewellery thefts at shops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a couple who allegedly stole jewellery by posing as customers at shops across the city, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Rajeev (35) and his wife Sanya (34), both residents of Amritsar, Punjab, were drug addicts. Police said they had committed at least seven thefts since April this year in areas including Burari, Paschim Vihar, ISBT Monastery Market, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, and Dwarka, three of which were linked to FIRs.

According to police, the duo followed a set modus operandi. “Rajeev would engage shopkeepers in conversation, while Sanya would quickly pocket jewellery items. They

frequently changed their appearance and mobile numbers to avoid detection,” said DCP(Dwarka), Ankit Singh. pti