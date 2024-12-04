Couple and daughter found dead in south Delhi home

New Delhi: A middle-aged couple and their daughter were found dead inside their house in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The three were identified as Rajesh (55), his wife Komal (47) and their daughter Kavita (23), they said.

The bodies were found by Rajesh's son after he returned from a morning walk.

A neighbour of the family, Vinod, told PTI Videos that the bodies of the three family members were discovered around 5.30 am.

"The couple's son informed us about the incident and then police were called in," he said.