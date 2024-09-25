Country wants answers from BJP, RSS on 5 ‘burning’ questions Kejriwal asked: AAP MP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said there was “silence” within the BJP and RSS on five questions asked by his party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and pressed for answers from Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

“The whole country wants answers from the BJP and the RSS on the five burning questions asked by Kejriwal,” Singh said. The Delhi BJP retaliated by asking back five questions to Kejriwal, including why he “betrayed” the anti-corruption movement leader Anna

Hazare and “did not fulfil” the promise of bringing in the institution of Lokpal.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “After Arvind Kejriwal responds to the five questions the BJP asked him, we will also respond.”