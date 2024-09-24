‘Country wants answers from BJP, RSS on 5 burning questions’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh held a press conference on Monday, addressing the silence from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding five critical questions posed by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.



Singh urged Bhagwat to break his silence, highlighting a growing demand across the country for clarity on these pressing issues.

“Since Arvind Kejriwal’s inquiry, a deafening silence has settled over the RSS and BJP, raising suspicions that the questions hit too close to the truth,” Singh stated, emphasising the urgency for a response from Bhagwat.

The questions focus on integrity and the moral principles purportedly upheld by the Bharatiya

Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Singh highlighted the contradiction in BJP’s leadership rules, which mandate retirement at the age of 75, a guideline that has seen veteran politicians like LK Advani side-lined.

“Shouldn’t this apply to PM Modi as well?” he asked, criticising the Prime Minister’s reluctance to relinquish power at his advanced age.

Singh remarked on Kejriwal’s principled stance, noting, “Arvind Kejriwal is the only person in India who has given up the post of Chief Minister not once but twice, on grounds of integrity and principles.”

He contrasted this with Modi’s tenure, stating, “On one side, there is a true and honest leader like Arvind Kejriwal, who fights for honesty and truth by giving up the Chief Minister’s chair twice, and on the other side, there is the Prime Minister Modi, who does not want to relinquish his chair even at 75 years of age.”

Singh outlined the specific questions posed by Kejriwal, starting with allegations of the BJP acting as a “kidnapping gang” that coerces members from other parties to switch allegiances. “What is the RSS chief’s opinion on this?” he demanded.

He also challenged the integrity of the BJP, noting, “The leaders whom PM

Narendra Modi has called the most corrupt have suddenly become clean by being washed in PM Modi’s washing machine.”

This pointed to the party’s acceptance of previously criticised leaders into its ranks.