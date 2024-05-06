Country needs Cong: DPCC interim chief

New Delhi: Devendra Yadav, who formally took over as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday, said “today, the country needs the Congress”.

He thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with this responsibility. “I thank Congress for nominating me for this position. I am grateful to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Ajay Maken, who have also accompanied me here,” Yadav said. The Congress leader also expressed his gratitude towards all the party workers saying he also started his political career as a worker and has seen a lot of struggles and hardships.

“Today Congress, which is our mother, needs us. It’s our duty to stand by the family when times are hard. Today, the country needs Congress,” the Delhi Congress’ interim chief said.

He promised to live up to the faith and trust reposed on him by the Congress leadership, and strengthen the party in Delhi with the support and cooperation of the party workers.

“My shoulders are strong. I am determined to face the challenge. My team is strong. I will show how to strengthen Congress in Delhi,” Yadav said.

He said that though he comes from a political family strongly imbued in the Congress ideology and values, he never dreamt of rising to such levels after starting as a booth-level worker. “If an ordinary worker like me could be entrusted with such a big job, it shows that the party leadership reposes big responsibility on those who shows commitment and determination to

consolidate and strengthen the party, which I will achieve in Delhi,” Yadav said.