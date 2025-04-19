Counterfeit visa racket busted at Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a 36-year-old agent for facilitating a forged Schengen visa on a passenger’s passport, following the deportation of an Indian national from the United States.

Naresh Kumar, son of Dhrampal and a resident of Matoulli, Patiala (Punjab), was apprehended after an investigation into the deportation of Gursahib Singh (39), who arrived at IGI Airport as a deportee on the night of April 4–5. Immigration officials discovered glue marks and a missing visa page on Singh’s passport, indicating tampering. A case was registered at IGI Airport Police Station on April 5 under the BNS and the Passport Act. Singh, who had worked in Singapore for several years, admitted to paying 20 lakh rupees to an agent named Gurdev Singh alias “Gurri” to reach the USA illegally. His route included the UK, Spain, Guatemala, Mexico, and Tijuana, where a forged Schengen visa was added.

Naresh Kumar’s bank account had received Rs 3 lakh, leading to his arrest. He confessed to being part of the illegal immigration network. Efforts to apprehend the absconding agent and associates remain underway.