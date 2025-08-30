Counterfeit goods worth Rs 30 lakh seized, six nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit manufacturing syndicate producing fake ENO, Sensodyne toothpaste and Gold Flake cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakh, arresting six people.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch launched raids in Rohini, Bawana and Mazri-Karala, seizing machinery, packaging material and thousands of duplicate products.

The operation, led by Inspector Ajay Gahlawat under the supervision of ACP Ashok Sharma, was based on specific intelligence developed in coordination with company representatives.

Between August 6 and 11, police teams recovered over one lakh fake ENO stickers, 3,800 counterfeit Sensodyne tubes and 2,550 cartons of Gold Flake cigarettes. Three filling machines, heat guns and large stocks of packaging material were also seized.

During questioning, mastermind Onam Jain, a habitual offender from Ghaziabad, admitted to manufacturing counterfeit ENO and Sensodyne since 2022.

The others arrested include Surender Bansal and Shiva, who ran production units, buyers Manoj Kumar Gupta and Manish Jain, and supplier Deepak from Rohini.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act. Police said the racket not only caused heavy financial losses to genuine manufacturers but also posed serious health risks to consumers.