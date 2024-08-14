Counterfeit currency ring busted; Three held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested three individuals for making and supplying counterfeit Indian currency notes.



After an anonymous tip, police raided a counterfeit currency operation on August 5. Arrested were Anas Khan (20) of Delhi, Aman Kumar (25) from Uttar Pradesh, and Vikas Kumar (24) from Delhi.

Khan was caught with 301 fake Rs 200 notes (totaling Rs 60,200) near Dwarka Mor Metro Station. The operation, led by an informer’s tip, also uncovered Khan’s links to an Instagram account distributing fake currency. The account responded via WhatsApp to provide counterfeit notes.

Vikas and Aman were arrested on August 6 at Peeragarhi Metro Station with 400 more counterfeit notes (totaling Rs 1,40,400). Equipment for printing was seized from Swaroop Nagar, and Vikas had a prior counterfeiting record.

Vikas, who has a prior counterfeiting record in Hisar, Haryana, and the other suspects are in judicial custody.