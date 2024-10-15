Counterfeit Canadian visa scheme foiled at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested a lady agent for arranging fake Canadian Visa on the passport

of a passenger.

The accused has been identified as Reena Kaushal alias Deepika (42) wife of Sunil Kumar resident of Sector 126, Mohali Khrar, SAS Nagar, Punjab. Police have arrested Reena Kaushal, part of a syndicate producing counterfeit visas for travel to Canada. This follows the earlier arrest of five other members, including two women.

The group, posing as legitimate immigration agents, was exposed when a passenger named Kuldeep from Haryana was caught attempting to board a flight with a fake visa after paying Rs 5 lakh to an agent named Sandeep.

The syndicate targeted vulnerable individuals by advertising fake visa services on Instagram. Further investigations are ongoing.