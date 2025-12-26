Cops: Woman strangled, husband dies by suicide

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman, Mahender Kaur, was allegedly strangled by her husband, Kulwant Singh, who later died after jumping in front of a train in Vivek Vihar, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, around 3 pm, police were informed about the body of a woman on the roof of a terrace and her missing husband. Officers found Kaur’s body lying on a cot, wrapped in a shawl. Her 21-year-old son, Shiv Charan, initially suggested that his mother may have died by suicide, claiming he found her hanging from a ceiling fan on his return from buying cigarettes. However, his changing statements raised police suspicion. Neighbours moved the body to the ground floor before police arrived. Kulwant Singh was later found on a nearby railway track, hit by a train. He was later declared dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.