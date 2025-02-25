Cops: Woman held for child trafficking also sold her son

NEW DELHI: A woman arrested earlier this month for child trafficking not only kidnapped and sold other children but also sold her own son to make a living, an official claimed.

“The revelation came to light during an ongoing investigation by the railway police following her arrest. The accused, a 34-year-old woman, was also searching for buyers to sell her 15-month-old son and her unborn child due to financial distress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra said.

According to the police she had been involved in child trafficking for the past many years and was arrested earlier this month with the recovery of two kidnapped children from New Delhi Railway Station.

The official further said that during interrogation, she disclosed that her first marriage took place 17 years ago in Bardhaman in West Bengal, where she had two sons. However, her husband divorced her seven years ago, after which she moved to Faridabad and remarried a man named Suraj. From her second marriage, she had two more children -- a six-year-old boy and a 15-month-old toddler.

Two years ago, the woman came in contact with another woman in Faridabad, who claimed to be a doctor. She allegedly informed her that she had connections with childless couples looking to adopt and assured her of good money for providing young children. The accused, struggling financially, decided to give up her six-year-old son for adoption for which she received Rs 90,000, said the DCP.

She further revealed that she was planning to sell her younger son for Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh, hoping to buy a small house in Faridabad.

“During the investigation, we also got to know that she even considered selling her unborn child to improve her financial situation. But we are verifying the details provided by her during interrogation,” DCP KPS Malhotra

further said.

The Railway Unit of the Delhi Police had busted a child-trafficking gang, arrested four people and rescued two children from their clutches on February 10.

The Police had said that with their arrest, the team had solved three cases spanning from 2023 to 2025, also revealing that the gang was supplying trafficked children to childless couples under the pretext of adoption.

Police uncovered a child trafficking gang kidnapping infants from New Delhi Railway Station. A couple, a clerk, and a fake doctor facilitated illegal adoptions using forged documents.

CCTV footage, phone tracking, and raids led to four arrests in Faridabad.