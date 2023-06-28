Cops: Web series-inspired fake currency racket busted, 2 held

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an inter-state Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cartel with the arrest of two key members, the cops said on Tuesday.



The accused persons have been identified as Tajeem (43) and Irshad alias Bhuru, both residents of UP’s Kairana. They were inspired to print and circulate FICN after watching the web series ‘Farzi’ which recently premiered on an OTT platform.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special Cell said, taking advantage of the phasing out of Rs 2,000 currency notes, the cartel started printing counterfeit currency in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and selling it at lower prices.

During the operation, the police seized high-quality FICN worth Rs 5,50,000. Additionally, the cops have recovered the raw materials and tools used for printing FICN, as well as the mobile handsets and SIM cards used in the trafficking of counterfeit currency.

The recovered FICN, valued at Rs 5,50,500, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000, was found in possession of the duo. The police also seized the necessary materials, such as paper sheets, green foil sheets, and frames used for printing FICN with the numeral 2000. Furthermore, the mobile handsets and SIM cards used by the accused in the circulation of FICN were impounded, Dhaliwal confirmed.

He said the investigation was initiated based on information about the trafficking and circulation of high-quality FICN in Delhi and neighbouring states. A dedicated team from the Special Cell was assigned to gather information about the involved cartels.

After conducting surveillance and monitoring the activities of suspected syndicate members engaged in counterfeiting, it was discovered that a cartel based in Kairana, district Shamli, UP, was responsible for printing and circulating counterfeit currency in various parts of India, including UP, Punjab, and Delhi.

On Wednesday, specific information was received regarding a member of the cartel planning to deliver a consignment of FICN to a receiver in the Alipur area of Delhi. Acting on this information, a raiding party was formed, and a trap was set. Consequently, the team successfully apprehended Tajeem and recovered high-quality FICN equivalent to Rs 2,50,000 in the denomination of Rs 2000 from him.

During interrogation, Tajeem revealed that he received the recovered FICN for circulation from his associate, Irshad, who operated from Kairana, UP. The police subsequently conducted a raid at Irshad’s residence, leading to his arrest and the recovery of FICN equivalent to Rs 3,00,000, Dhaliwal mentioned.

During the interrogation, Irshad revealed that he started printing FICN in his shop after recognising the high demand and profitability of counterfeit currency. He used various raw materials and equipment, including fine-quality paper sheets, green shining foil paper, special ink, and frames, to manufacture high-quality FICN.