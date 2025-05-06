Cops suspended over alleged negligence in cyber fraud probe

FARIDABAD: Three personnel posted at the Cyber Crime Police Station in NIT have been suspended for alleged negligence in probing a cyber fraud case involving more than Rs 1 crore, officials said on Monday.

The suspension orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Headquarters Abhishek Jorwal following a report submitted by DCP (Central) Usha Devi, who found lapses during a review of the case, they said.

According to police, a resident of Sector 21C Part 2 had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station on November 14, 2024, alleging that he was defrauded of Rs 1.38 crore in multiple transactions by cyber scammers who promised high returns through investments in the

stock market and IPOs.

The case was being investigated by Sub-Inspector Anoop, probationary Sub-Inspector Vikas Kumar, and Constable Azad. During a recent review, DCP Usha flagged irregularities and lack of diligence in the investigation.

Taking cognisance of the matter, DCP Jorwal suspended all the three officers, Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said.