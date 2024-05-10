Cops seize Rs 22 lakh in unaccounted cash

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have seized Rs 22 lakh in unaccounted cash from a Scooty rider at North Delhi’s Pul Mithai Picket Point, in a bid to tighten security ahead of the upcoming GLSE-2024 elections.



The arrested accused was identified as Ankur (31), a resident of Tri Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the team of the Delhi Police from Bara Hindu Rao Police Station was conducting routine checks to enforce the MCC.

The interception occurred on Tuesday at around 8:00 pm when the team stopped a Honda Activa, driven by Ankur. The accused, carrying a suspicious bag, was found to be in possession of a large sum of cash which he could not account for during the routine stop.

Upon further inspection and interrogation by the police, and with Ankur unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the cash, authorities from the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department were summoned to the scene.

The cash, initially discovered by Sub-Inspector Kavindra Singh and Head Constable Bhupendra of the Bara Hindu Rao team, was counted and recorded on video by the Financial Surveillance Team (FST) in charge. It amounted to a total of Rs 22 lakh, bundled in 44 packs of Rs 500 notes.

The Income Tax Department has since taken

custody of the seized funds for further investigation into its source and intended use, particularly concerning any potential election-related irregularities.

This incident underscores the Delhi Police’s increased vigilance during the election period, aimed specifically at curbing illegal activities including the flow of unaccounted cash and the distribution of illicit liquor.