Cops seize 675 kg banned firecrackers, one nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a man and seized 675 kilograms of banned firecrackers during a late-night picket check in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

“A pick-up truck was stopped for inspection. The vehicle was carrying a large consignment of illegal firecrackers, which were confiscated on the spot. The vehicle used for transporting the explosives was also seized,” the officer said.

He further said that the accused, Noor Mohammad, 42, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and was trying to transport the banned firecrackers into the city for illegal sale.

A case has been registered at the Gokalpuri police station. Further investigation to identify the source is underway.