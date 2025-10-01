Cops seize 628 kg of banned firecrackers, 4 apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has seized 628.84 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested four individuals, including two DU students, in a crackdown ahead of the festive season.

Operations were carried out between September 27 and 29 in Sadar Bazar, Shahdara, and Uttam Nagar following a tip-off. In Sadar Bazar, DU students Ashutosh Mishra (24) and Aryan Dubey (20) were caught with 148 kg of firecrackers. A separate raid in Shahdara led to the arrest of wholesaler Rakesh Kumar (52) and the recovery of 275 kg. In Uttam Nagar, Rajender Kumar (64) was apprehended with 205.84 kg. The accused had procured the firecrackers from Bahadurgarh for resale at inflated prices. FIRs were registered under relevant sections of the Explosives Act.