Cops rescue abducted girl after 3-yr pursuit

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 50000 rupees rewardee proclaimed offender for the kidnap of a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Jainander Tyagi (30), son of Subodh Tyagi resident of Nai Basti, Devli, New Delhi.

According to the police, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, led by Inspectors Pawan Kumar and Satvinder under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash, executed the operation.

Tyagi was wanted in a 2021 kidnapping case registered under an FIR at Bawana Police Station. The case involved the abduction of a minor girl under sections 363 and 366A IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act. The accused had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2022 by Rohini Court.

Acting on intelligence about Tyagi’s movements in Delhi and Uttarakhand, the Special Cell team tracked him to Dehradun. On November 20, near Vansh Tower, EC Road, credible information pinpointed his location. At 6:55 PM, Tyagi was identified on a first-floor balcony of Vansh Tower and arrested under section 41.1(C) CrPC. During interrogation, Tyagi disclosed the location of the kidnapped girl. Police rescued her from his rented accommodation in Danda Lokhanda, Dehradun.

Born in 1994 and a graduate of Deshbandhu College, Kalkaji, Tyagi used his position as a family acquaintance to lure the minor girl in July 2021. Promising marriage, he abducted her and went into hiding, changing locations to evade arrest.

His capture marks the culmination of a three-year pursuit by the Delhi Police. The Special Cell’s planning and coordination were key to apprehending Tyagi. The rescued girl is now in safe custody, with authorities focusing on

her rehabilitation.