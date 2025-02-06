Cops rescue 2 missing minor girls

New Delhi: In two separate cases, Delhi Police successfully traced and rescued two missing minor girls within a short span, showcasing their efficiency in handling such sensitive matters.

The police were informed about the girls through a complaint about missing persons registered at the police station.

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Sarojini Nagar was safely traced to Jammu within 24 hours by the swift action of the police.

The girl’s elder sister reported her missing on February 3, stating she had left home on February 1 without informing anyone. Although the family briefly reunited with her at Kashmiri Gate Bus Stand on February 2, she again disappeared while shopping at Dilli Haat the next day.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 137(2) BNS and formed a team led by Inspector Atul Tyagi.

Police analyzed CCTV footage and information from the girl’s brother and discovered that she had left a laptop bag at Jamia Hamdard University.

A university security guard provided crucial leads, revealing she had handed over the bag, saying her friend would collect it later.

On February 4, the girl contacted her brother from Katra, Jammu, using an auto driver’s phone. Delhi Police immediately coordinated with local police in Jammu, leading to her safe recovery.

On February 5, the team brought her back to Delhi and placed her in a One-Stop Centre for further legal proceedings under Operation Milap.

In another case, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Crime Branch, led by Inspector Ina Kumari, successfully recovered a missing 16-year-old girl.

The victim’s family had lodged a complaint at Janakpuri Police Station on January 31, reporting that she had left home on January 30. A case was registered under Section 137(2) BNS, and an intensive search was launched.

AHTU’s team, including ASI Bijender and HC Upender, conducted raids across Janakpuri, Nizamuddin, and Bawana, using technical surveillance, mobile tracking, and CCTV footage analysis.

Their efforts paid off. Intelligence from HC Upender led them to her location in JJ Colony, where she was safely recovered.

The investigation revealed that the girl had left home after being scolded by her parents. She has now been handed over to local police for further legal action, and her family expressed deep gratitude for the quick response.