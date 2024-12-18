Cops rescue 15-year-old missing boy

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch successfully rescued a 15-year-old boy from Goga Bai Basti, Nizamuddin.

The boy had been missing since December 11, 2023, along with two other minors, who had escaped from Prayas Shelter Home in Jahangir Puri by breaking a window. A case was filed under Section 137(2) of BNS 2023. After extensive manual surveillance and gathering information from shelter residents and locals, the AHTU, led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya, tracked the boy’s location.

The boy, orphaned five years ago, has been handed over to PS Jahangir Puri for further legal proceedings. Efforts continue to trace the remaining two boys.