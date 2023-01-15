Cops release sketch of main accused in security guard murder case

New Delhi: Days after a security guard was shot dead during a robbery outside an ATM in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police on Saturday released the sketch of the main accused. The suspect supports beard and is of medium built, as per the sketch. A purported CCTV footage of the incident has emerged on social media.



In the video, two persons are seen inside an ATM kiosk, while a man with covered face is seen outside carrying a weapon in his hand.

When the two persons try to leave the kiosk, the man signals one of them to bring the bag, probably carrying cash. He takes the bag and flees.

A security guard of a cash van was killed after allegedly being shot by an unidentified man in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Tuesday. The incident had taken place at an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk near Jagatpur flyover and the man had fled with Rs 10.78 lakh, police had said.

The deceased was identified as Udaypal Singh, a resident of Gonda, they said.