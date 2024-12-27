Cops register case against voter registration forgery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case of forgery in voter ID registrations following a complaint from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency 52 (Okhla). The complaint revealed fraudulent submissions of fake documents by four individuals to register as new voters or shift their voting addresses.

According to the police, during routine verification, the ERO’s office flagged four applications with forged identity and address proofs.

These included three forged BSES electricity bills and one fake Aadhaar card, all submitted as part of the voter ID application process. The fraudulent activity aimed to manipulate voter registration records in the constituency.

Acting on the complaint and evidence provided, the police have initiated legal proceedings under Sections 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is underway to identify the accused and any possible networks or accomplices involved in the forgery.

The Delhi Police emphasized its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, warning that any attempts to manipulate voter registrations will be dealt with sternly. This case highlights the vigilance required to uphold electoral transparency and fairness. Authorities are working closely with the Election Commission to prevent such incidents and ensure the sanctity of voter registrations. The police reaffirmed their resolve to maintain free and fair elections, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to voter documentation.