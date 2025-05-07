Cops recover 609 lost mobile phones worth ₹1.52 crore

Gurugram: In a significant achievement, Gurugram Police have successfully recovered 609 lost mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 1.52 crore, between January 1 and April 30.

The recovery was led by Cyber Cell teams across Gurugram East, West, South, and Manesar, under the guidance of Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Arpit Jain, highlighted the initiative’s importance, noting that smartphones are essential for daily life, storing vital documents,

and communication. Losing a phone can lead to financial loss and emotional distress.

To address the increasing number of lost phone cases, Gurugram Police have intensified recovery efforts, using technical platforms like CEIR.

The portal tracks and blocks phones using their unique IMEI numbers.

Citizens can report lost phones at their local police station and block the IMEI online at [www.ceir.gov.in](http://www.ceir.gov.in).

DCP Jain also urged the public to responsibly hand over any lost items to their nearest police station.