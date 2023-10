Police are planning to conduct a DNA test on a Swiss woman whose chained body was found from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar last week.

Th e Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has got the information via the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that the family members of the woman — Nina Berger — may not come to India for the identification of the body, which is kept at a hospital mortuary. The decomposed body of Berger, aged around 30 years, was found from a spot near the wall of a MCD school in Tilak

Nagar on Friday. Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which were locked. Police have arrested Gurpreet Singh, who has revealed that he dumped the body after killing the woman in a car. During interrogation, Singh said he wanted to marry Berger but she had turned down his request. Berger had come to the city on October 11 on Singh’s request and stayed in a hotel in west Delhi. Police said several documents and belongings of the were found from the possession of the accused and those might be used for matching with the DNA sample collected from the body. “We will get the post-mortem examination conducted by a board of doctors, but only after getting the NOC (no-objection certificate) or approval from the Swiss embassy,” a senior police officer said.