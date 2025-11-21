Cops nab wedding theft suspect, recover cash and valuables

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a man accused of stealing bags containing cash, jewellery and other valuables from wedding functions. The case came to light on November 16, when a complainant reported that a bag holding cash, mobile phones and ceremonial envelopes had been stolen from a marriage venue at Mallu Farm in Satbari. A case was registered at Mehrauli Police Station and transferred to a specialised team in view of a rising pattern of thefts at weddings across South Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Saini, also known as Pappan (39), son of Satya Prakash and a resident of Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar. Police said he was apprehended in connection with an eFIR registered under Section 303(2) of the BNS. Two stolen mobile phones, Rs 24,500 in cash and fourteen ‘shagun’ envelopes were recovered from his possession.

A dedicated AATS team led by Inspector Umesh Yadav and supervised by ACP Operations Arvind Kumar examined CCTV footage from the venue and surrounding areas, tracing the suspect’s movements through Chhatarpur and Mehrauli. Using surveillance and technical analysis, officers identified Saini and located him, after which a raid led to his arrest. Police said he had a prior criminal record, including a 2006 case registered at Defence Colony Police Station. The recovered items have been seized.