Cops nab Pb man for duping Pitampura resident of Rs 1.58L via fake ‘challan’ app

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Jalandhar, Punjab, for allegedly duping a Pitampura resident of Rs 1.58 lakh through a fraudulent traffic challan app, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, Ajay Kumar, allegedly tricked victim Ayush Goyal into installing an APK file disguised as a challan notification, gaining access to his phone

and siphoning the money.

Kumar admitted he worked with an associate named Samar, who operated via an international number in Portugal and instructed him to withdraw and redistribute the funds to conceal their origin. The stolen sum was credited to Kumar’s card, later encashed and routed through multiple accounts. Despite RBI norms limiting card data, police traced transactions, recovered the card and arrested Kumar.