Cops nab national-level shooter for role in Rs 40 lakh interstate cyber scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested national-level shooter Himanshu Chauhan, a resident of Agra, over suspected links with an interstate cyber fraud racket that allegedly cheated a Delhi resident of over Rs 40 lakh. Chauhan, who has won medals at national and state shooting championships, was taken into custody by the Crime Branch following sustained technical and financial surveillance across multiple states.

According to police, the case relates to an e-FIR filed in June 2025 at the Cyber Cell police station in northwest Delhi, where the complainant claimed to have been duped through fake online gaming platforms, fraudulent stock trading and IPO investment schemes. Analysis of bank transactions revealed Rs 8 lakh credited in a single day into a mule account linked to the syndicate. Further checks showed at least 40 related complaints and FIRs registered in Bengaluru and Mumbai against the same account.

Chauhan allegedly facilitated cybercrime operations by arranging mule bank accounts in return for commissions of up to Rs 1 lakh per account and acted as a key link between account providers and the handlers of the fraud module. Investigations are ongoing.