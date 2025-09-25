Cops nab MD for fake overseas jobs and seizes 148 passports

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested the managing director of an unregistered recruitment agency, I.K. Manpower Services Pvt. Ltd., for allegedly duping job seekers with promises of overseas employment.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Imran Khan (36) resident of Matiyala Village, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the agency was operating illegally from Nangli Jalib near Janakpuri East Metro Station, Delhi.

During the raid, 148 passports, 145 Indian and three Nepali, were seized along with other incriminating evidence.

Police said Khan had no authorization from the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Labour.

The case came to light after a victim complained that she was cheated of 75,000 rupees under the pretext of a job abroad and later stranded in Kuwait, from where she was rescued with the help of the Indian Embassy.

Acting on the complaint, a special team led by Inspectors Satender Poonia and Sohan Lal conducted the raid under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Lamba. The accused was found running the illegal agency with nine tele-callers.

Police registered a case under Section 12 of the Passports Act, Section 24 of the Emigration Act, 1983, and Section 420 of the IPC at the Crime Branch, Pushp Vihar.

Investigators are now working to identify other victims, verify passport holders, and track the money trail.

During interrogation, Khan confessed to advertising jobs on social media and luring applicants through tele-callers.

A B.Sc graduate, he allegedly drifted into unlawful activities before launching the illegal agency. Authorities said the operation was a crucial step in curbing fraudulent recruitment networks.