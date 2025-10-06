Cops nab key aide of Nandu gang in Jhajjar murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a key logistics handler of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang in connection with a high-profile murder in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

The accused, identified as Saini alias Hitesh alias Lucky (35), son of late Girdhari Lal and resident of Nihal Vihar, Delhi, was apprehended on October 1 after a raid led by ACP Neeraj Kumar and Inspector Sumit Kadyan. Police recovered a single-shot pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Saini was wanted in the murder of Sandeep alias Bablu of Ladpur village, Jhajjar,

who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on July 17.

Investigations revealed that Saini had arranged crucial logistics for the shooters on the instructions of gang leader Kapil Sangwan. A case was already registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Badli Police Station in Jhajjar.

Acting on a tip-off from Head Constable Rajeev, police located Saini hiding in a house in Nihal Vihar. When confronted, he tried to brandish a pistol but was swiftly overpowered. A fresh case has been registered against him under the same laws at the Special Cell Police Station.

Saini has a criminal record with at least three previous cases of robbery, assault and arms violations registered at Uttam Nagar and Nihal Vihar police stations.

Born in 1990, he dropped out after the seventh grade and turned to crime following his father’s death.

His mother worked as a domestic help, while his elder brother is currently in Tihar Jail for murder. He became associated with the Nandu gang during his own imprisonment.