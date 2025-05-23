Cops nab key accused in int’l trafficking case

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough in the fight against illegal immigration, the IGI Airport police team has arrested a Punjab-based agent for his involvement in orchestrating a complex human trafficking network.

The police were informed about the incident after an Indian passenger was deported from the USA.

The accused has been identified as Sarabjeet Singh (42) son of Balbir Singh resident of Jalandhar, Punjab.

According to the police, the case began on May 2, when Prithipal Singh (27) was detained upon arrival at IGI Airport after being deported from the U.S. During immigration checks, officials identified signs of tampering on his passport, including glue marks suggesting the removal of a forged visa. A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act was registered, and Prithipal Singh was arrested.

Subsequent interrogation revealed a disturbing trail of illegal travel facilitated by multiple agents.

Prithipal disclosed he had paid Rs. 30 lakhs to agents Ajit Pal Singh and Sanjeev Kumar Anand, who arranged his travel through Dubai, Serbia, and Romania before abandoning him in France.

After spending years there, he paid agent Harpreet Singh another 15 lakh rupees, who arranged his further journey to the U.S. via Central American countries using a forged visa.

As the investigation unfolded, agents Ajit Pal Singh and Sanjeev were arrested. Sustained questioning led authorities to Sarabjeet Singh, who had been absconding.

Inspector Sushil Goyal’s team arrested Sarabjeet Singh in Jalandhar using technical surveillance and local inputs. He admitted aiding illegal travel for money. The probe continues, with authorities urging travellers to use authorised channels to avoid

trafficking scams.