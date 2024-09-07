Cops nab interstate gang of mobile thieves; recover 99 stolen mobile phones

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch dismantled an inter-state syndicate of mobile phone thieves and receivers, leading to the



arrest of eight individuals, including four Jharkhand-based thieves and receivers from Delhi and Punjab.

According to the Police, the operation began when the Crime Branch received intelligence about a Jharkhand-based gang targeting crowded areas like markets and railway platforms.

A raid was conducted in New Usmanpur, Delhi, resulting in the arrest of four thieves, Mahendra Mahto, Suraj Kumar Mahto, Karu Kumar, and Alopi Mahto, along with receiver Pappu Koli. Their initial arrest led to further recoveries and the apprehension of key receivers in the network.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the thieves worked in crowded places to swiftly steal phones and pass them to accomplices to avoid detection.

The stolen phones were sold to Pappu Koli, who further distributed them to receivers Kamil Rehman and Harbej Singh. Singh would travel to

Nepal and China to sell the phones, profiting up to Rs 20,000 per device.

A total of 99 mobile phones, a laptop, SIM cards, and Nepal boarding passes were recovered. This bust has solved 30 cases of mobile theft and linked 55 missing phone reports from various police stations.

The arrested individuals have several previous involvements in theft and robbery cases, except for Harbej Singh.