Cops nab gang in attempted murder plot

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile, including alleged mastermind Toshin Malik alias Ajju, in connection with an attempted murder linked to a financial dispute.

On August 25, Sanjay Chawla reported threats from Malik over money owed by his son. That morning, Chawla was confronted outside his home in Kalyanpuri, where Prashant (21) allegedly fired at him with a country-made pistol. The bullet struck a nearby door, narrowly missing the victim.

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Technical surveillance and CCTV analysis led to the arrests of Prashant and Usman (22), both from West Vinod Nagar. Malik (27), a history-sheeter with over 50 cases, was later caught with a 15-year-old juvenile. The supplied weapon’s provider, Sohail, remains absconding.