Cops nab fugitive philanthropist in ₹95L property fraud after a yr

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a philanthropist for a property fraud worth Rs 95 lakh.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Dharmandar Agrawal (50) resident of Ghaziabad.

According to the police, the accused Aggarwal had been evading arrest for over a year and was declared a proclaimed offender on July 15.

The accused, originally from Ghaziabad, duped complainant Balesh Jain of 95 lakh rupees in 2015 after falsely claiming ownership of a residential plot in Pratap

Vihar, Ghaziabad.

The victim paid the amount through three cheques after an agreement to sell was executed in May 2016.

Despite multiple assurances and the complainant’s willingness to complete the transaction by paying the remaining Rs 10 lakh, Aggarwal failed to transfer the property.

Instead, he later demanded an additional Rs 40 lakh and issued threats when pressed for compliance.

A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC was registered in July 2023. Despite repeated notices, Aggarwal refused to join the investigation, prompting the court to initiate proceedings under Section 82 of the CrPC and declare him a proclaimed offender.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by Inspectors Mangesh Tyagi and Robin Tyagi, with support from ASI Prempal Singh and others, arrested

Aggarwal from an ashram in Haridwar’s Bairagi Camp, where he was living under a new identity as a philanthropist.

During interrogation, Aggarwal confessed to changing his identity and severing ties with family to avoid