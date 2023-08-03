Cops nab fraudster for online investment scam

New Delhi: The Cyber Police Station in Dwarka district has successfully apprehended a fraudster involved in an online investment scam.



The accused, identified as Shubham Mahajan (32), a resident of Pathankot, Punjab, was duping innocent people by promising them substantial daily profits through a WhatsApp-based scheme, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan, the investigation was initiated after a complaint was lodged with the Cyber PS, Dwarka, stating that the complainant received a message on WhatsApp on May 18, encouraging her to invest Rs 1 lakh in exchange for a daily benefit of Rs 1,200.

Falling for the deceptive offer, the complainant transferred the money to Shubham Mahajan’s account, only to be left stranded when the accused blocked all communication.

Later, the Cyber PS registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and formed a dedicated team led by Inspector Jagdish Kumar, SHO/Cyber Dwarka the team comprised W/ASI Beema Tomar, ASI Mukesh, and HC Krishan.

Employing advanced investigative techniques, the team obtained crucial details of the beneficiary’s bank account and the WhatsApp number used by the perpetrator. Armed with substantial evidence, on July 31, the police conducted raids, leading to the successful apprehension of Shubham Mahajan, Vardhan confirmed.

During questioning, the accused confessed to his fraudulent activities. He revealed that he would lure innocent individuals with the promise of significant profits through WhatsApp, only to abscond with their money after receiving the funds, the official said.

Shubham Mahajan was promptly produced before the court, where he made a payment of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant as restitution. Additionally, a mobile phone, used in carrying out the fraudulent activities, was recovered from his possession, DCP Dwarka added.