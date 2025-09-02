Cops nab duo for stealing from temple donation box

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two labourers for allegedly stealing cash from a donation box at Baba Balak Nath Temple in Satya Niketan.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of August 27 and 28, when unknown miscreants broke open the temple’s donation box, which reportedly contained between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000. A complaint was lodged by R. Thakur, General Secretary of Satya Niketan, leading to the registration of an e-FIR under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at South Campus police station.

The accused were identified as Raja Kumar (22) and Kanhaiya Keshri (25), both from Purnea district, Bihar. Police recovered Rs 5,000 in cash and the broken donation box from their possession.

A special team was formed under SHO Ravinder Verma, with supervision by ACP Vasant Vihar Babbar Bhan. Analysing CCTV footage inside and outside the temple, alongside technical surveillance and local intelligence, officers tracked and arrested the duo in the Satya Niketan area.

During questioning, the men admitted to the theft and revealed their involvement in another case in Bihar, now under verification.

Investigators learnt that they had recently shifted to Bahadurgarh, Haryana, but were residing in Shastri Market, Delhi, at the time of arrest.

Police said Raja Kumar, married and illiterate, and Kanhaiya Keshri, unmarried and educated up to class eight, were working as labourers. Further efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen cash and verify their criminal background.