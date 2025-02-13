Cops nab drug supplier, recover ₹55L heroin

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has apprehended a notorious drug supplier, recovering 258 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 55 lakh.

An anonymous source tipped the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the supplier.

The accused has been identified as Deepak alias Langi (37) resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi. According to the police, the arrested accused has a criminal record with seven previous cases of snatching and theft. He is also a “Bad Character” (BC) of the Sultanpuri Police Station area.

Under the Government of India’s “Zero Tolerance” policy against drugs, Delhi Police has been actively cracking down on narcotics networks.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Rakesh Duhan, with SI Vishan and other officers, set up a trap in the Outer District of Delhi.

The informer revealed that Deepak was supplying heroin and was expected to make a delivery between 9:45 pm and 10:15 pm.

On spotting Deepak in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area, officers intercepted him and searched his black scooty.

A polythene packet containing 258 grams of heroin was found concealed in the vehicle’s dickey. He was immediately taken into custody, and an FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch Police Station.

During interrogation, Deepak admitted to turning from a petty thief into a drug trafficker for quick money.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover his wider network, including potential links to interstate and international drug syndicates.

Delhi Police has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and ensuring a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India).