Cops nab Chinese ‘manjha’ supplier

Delhi Police’s Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) on Wednesday apprehended a Chinese ‘manjha’ supplier, identified as Ishan Baweja (22), a native of Karnal, Haryana.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into the recent surge of incidents involving the use of deadly Chinese ‘manjha’ in the city, the officials informed on Wednesday.

Acting on crucial information obtained during the interrogation of a previously arrested dealer, Zakir, the police team swiftly moved to apprehend Ishan. The authorities successfully laid a trap near Madina Masjid Jafrabad, Delhi, and nabbed the accused with 205 rolls of deadly Chinese Manjha in his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East Delhi, Joy Tirkey confirmed.

Chinese Manjha is a type of kite string notorious for its sharpness and threat to public safety. Tragically, the recent incidents of its use have resulted in fatalities among Delhi residents, especially two-wheeler riders prompting law enforcement agencies to take swift action against its suppliers.

Ishan Baweja is believed to have been involved in this illegal trade as a means to earn quick money. The recovered Manjha poses a serious threat to public safety and underscores the urgency of addressing the issue at its source, Tirkey mentioned.