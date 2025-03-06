Cops nab 500+ in major patrolling operation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested more than 500 individuals during a well-coordinated General Gasht (patrolling) operation conducted by the South-West Delhi Police on the night of March 4-5, the operation aimed to ensure law enforcement and crime prevention.

This initiative involved the deployment of 500 police personnel across the district and was designed to tackle criminal activity while enhancing public safety.

The operation’s personnel consisted of 7 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 111 upper subordinate officers, and a large contingent of lower subordinate officers.

To further bolster security, 35 strategic pickets, and 4 border pickets were established to conduct thorough vehicle checks and maintain vigilance throughout the area.

These measures formed part of a broader effort to deter unlawful behavior and prevent the rise of crime in the district.

Law enforcement actions yielded significant results. Under the Delhi Public Gambling Act, 15 individuals were apprehended, and police recovered 35,000 rupees in cash.

The authorities also arrested two auto lifters, contributing to a reduction in vehicle-related crimes. In addition, 16 preventive actions were initiated under Sections 126/170 of the BNSS to avert potential criminal activities before they could unfold.

Furthermore, 48 public drinkers were detained under Section 40A of the Excise Act, a move reflecting the commitment to maintaining public order and enforcing the law.

One of the major highlights of the operation was the detainment of 687 individuals under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. This large-scale action underscores the commitment to keeping the district safe from any form of illegal or disruptive behavior.

Overall, the General Gasht operation was a testament to the police’s proactive approach in maintaining law and order.