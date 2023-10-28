Cops nab 22-yr-old shooter affiliated with Gogi gang

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested Kulwant Dalal, a 22-year-old shooter affiliated with the infamous Gogi gang.



Dalal was taken into custody after a harrowing exchange of gunfire in the vicinity of Delhi’s Dwarka.

The accused had opened fire on the police team, compelling the officers to return fire in self-defence, resulting in his capture. A case has been registered under sections 186/353/307 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act, the officials informed on Friday.

The case against Kulwant Dalal stemmed from a report filed on October 24 by a complainant residing in Village Ladpur, Rohini, Delhi.

The complaint indicated that, on October 23, unknown assailants had fired upon the main gate of his residence, accompanied by the discovery of two spent cartridges and three threatening notes.

These notes demanded an extortion of Rs 1 crore and bore threats from individuals known as Deepak aka Titar and Dinesh Karala, both members of the Gogi Gang. The messages warned that if the demand was not met, violence would be visited upon the complainant’s family.

The complainant, who operates a restaurant business, disclosed that he had received similar threats and extortion demands on prior occasions, Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Later, the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch assembled a team to investigate the suspect. Both manual and technical surveillance were employed to track potential leads.

Meanwhile, a crucial tip-off from Head Constable Bijender indicated that the suspect wanted in the extortion case at PS Kanjhawala, would be meeting his associates near Sector-21 Metro Station, Dwarka, Delhi.

This information included a vital detail that the suspect was known to carry firearms and was not averse to opening fire on law enforcement officers.

Acting on this intelligence, a team led by Inspector Manmeet Malik, comprised of ASIs Jai Kumar, Rajeev, Vikas Solanki, Head Constables Bijender, Harender, and Constable Ashish Malik, under the direct supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, was formed by DCP Amit Goel to apprehend the dangerous gangster, Yadav confirmed.

On Friday, around 2:00 a.m., the wanted suspect was sighted near the railway underpass in Sector-21, near Bharthal Road, Dwarka, Delhi, riding a motorcycle.